DecenterAds Goes in New Era of Programmatic Advertising with Privacy-First, AI-Driven Innovations for 2025
DecenterAds is ready for industry transformation in 2025, addressing key trends with solutions prioritizing privacy, AI-driven optimization, and eco-conscious media strategies. Responding to the growing need for responsible advertising, DecenterAds empowers brands to build trust, respect consumer privacy, and deliver impactful results.
New York, NY, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DecenterAds’ platform is designed to support brands in balancing performance with responsibility. It is leveraging AI and privacy-focused technology to help brands engage audiences meaningfully and sustainably.
DecenterAds’ approach for 2025 includes:
AI-Enhanced Optimization: Advanced AI tools for real-time insights and efficient targeting empower brands to balance campaign control with automation.
Privacy-First, Cookieless Solutions: DecenterAds offers first-party data strategies and innovative targeting like Universal IDs and contextual ads to reach audiences without compromising privacy.
Sustainable Media Buying: DecenterAds helps brands minimize their digital footprint by integrating carbon-tracking and eco-conscious options.
Cross-Channel Integration for Seamless Experiences: DecenterAds’ solutions unify messaging across devices and platforms, providing consumers personalized experiences that enhance engagement and conversions.
With the rapid growth of Connected TV and programmatic audio, DecenterAds offers dynamic targeting across these high-impact formats, allowing brands to connect with audiences on streaming platforms and through audio ads tailored for engagement. DecenterAds’ cross-channel integration also enables seamless consumer experiences across devices, enhancing engagement and conversion rates.
Contact
DecenterAdsContact
Albina Yefanova
+37361130541
https://decenterads.com
9 Raffles Place, #06-619
Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619
