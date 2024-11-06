Loveforce International Releases a New Song by Ami Cannon
On Friday, November 8, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 8, Loveforce international will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Loveforce International Recording Artist Ami Cannon. The song is In the Country Music genre.
Ami Cannon’s new release is entitled “Only, Only In My Mind”. It is an Indie, Acoustic, Singer-Songwriter, Country song. Lyrically, it is sung from the point of view of a female Walter Mitty type character except her fantasies are romantic. The protagonist is shy and never acts on these fantasies but they are in her mind.
“It is a pleasure to release a song with a female character who has fantasies,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Ami Cannon’s skill as a songwriter leaves the fantasies to the listener’s imagination which I believe is more powerful than many other writers who defer to mere vulgarity,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Only, Only In My Mind” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
