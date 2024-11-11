The Return of Jeff Pilson for "Reasons To Believe" by Christmas The Band from Rudolf Music
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video “Reasons To Believe” by Christmas The Band. This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive-Rock musical style the possible conversation between the risen Christ and Thomas the apostle who is sometimes referred to as “Doubting Thomas.”
Santa Rosa, CA, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The musicians in Christmas The Band are: Alec Fuhrman; guitar, Peter Penhallow; keyboards, Jeff Pilson; bass, and Charles Tapp; drums and vocals. 2024 marks the return of founding member Jeff Pilson (Christmas 1977-1980) on bass to record "Reasons To Believe." Jeff took a leave of absence from Christmas in 1980 to play in Dokken, Dio and Foreigner and also had a principal role in the 2001 Warner Brothers film Rock Star, alongside actors Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston. Jeff took his 1st leave of absence from Christmas in 1978 to play the lead in Marty Balin's rock opera Rock Justice in San Francisco. Jeff recorded this Easter Song for Christmas on July 4 while on a break from the 2024 Foreigner tour. Every day’s a holiday.
www.rudolfmusic.com/reasons.htm
Contact
www.rudolfmusic.com
