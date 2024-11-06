Arcana Partners Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Expands Role as Leading Talent Provider for Real Estate Investment Firms
Miami, FL, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arcana Partners, a specialized recruitment firm, marks its first year of connecting top investment and capital-raising professionals with alternative investment firms across real estate, infrastructure and private credit. Founded with a vision of reshaping talent acquisition in alternative investments, Arcana has achieved significant milestones in matching firms with high-caliber professionals and fostering client growth.
“Arcana’s success is a testament to our commitment to excellence in specialized recruitment,” says Stephanie Cummings, Founder. “In just one year, we’ve earned the trust of our clients and candidates, placing acquisitions, asset management, development, and fundraising talent that drives forward-thinking investment firms to new heights.”
As Arcana celebrates this milestone, the firm looks forward to continuing to elevate the talent standards in alternative investments. They've recently opened their 2024 compensation survey to capture live and critical compensation data to benefit clients with industry markers. For more information, contact Arcana directly on their website or LinkedIn page.
Contact:
Stephanie Cummings
Managing Partner
Arcana Partners
