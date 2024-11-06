Tech Developers Poised to Shape Political Landscape in 2024 Election
A survey by Evans Data Corporation reveals U.S. tech developers are set to impact the 2024 election, with 97% registered and 90% “very likely” to vote, exceeding national averages. Developers show strong political interest, with 56% “very interested” in politics, compared to 36% of the public. This diverse group, spanning affiliations, focuses on tech-relevant issues like innovation and regulation. Their engagement signals developers' rising influence on policies impacting technology and growth.
Santa Cruz, CA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- U.S. tech developers are positioned to become a powerful force in the 2024 election, according to a new survey by Evans Data Corporation. With 97% of U.S. developers registered to vote and 90% “very likely” to cast their ballots, their engagement significantly outpaces national voter averages.
Developers also demonstrate an extraordinary level of political interest—56% report being “very interested” in politics, compared to just 36% of the general populatio. “This heightened engagement indicates that tech professionals are not just building tomorrow’s technology but are actively participating in shaping public policy today,” said James Owen, director of research at Evans Data Corp.
The survey reveals a nuanced political identity within the developer community. While 42% identify with the Democratic Party, 27% align with Republicans, and 23% claim independence—highlighting a diversity of viewpoints that defies traditional party lines. Developers' voting patterns suggest they are motivated by issues relevant to both innovation and regulation, making them an influential demographic in shaping policies that impact technology, privacy, and economic growth.
“As digital technologies permeate every aspect of society, developers are emerging as key contributors to the democratic process,” said Mr. Owen. “Their participation could influence decisions on policies that affect both the tech industry and broader societal issues.”
With their strong turnout anticipated this election, tech developers are on track to play a pivotal role in steering national discussions on innovation, privacy, and the future of work. Their influence will likely extend beyond the ballot box, as they advocate for policies that align with the ethical use of technology, data transparency, and sustainable economic growth. This level of engagement from the tech sector signals a shift in how public policy is shaped, with developers emerging as critical voices in debates that will define the next era of innovation.
About Evans Data Corporation
Evans Data Corporation was founded to fill the growing demand for actionable market research, market intelligence, and strategic planning. The company specializes in understanding the developer landscape, and is the leading source of accurate, in-depth data and insights on software development trends, demographics, and developer population market sizing. As an industry leader since 1998, Fortune 100 companies, startups, and private investing firms have turned to Evans Data Corporation for their expertise, data analysis, and survey-driven insights.
