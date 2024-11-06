Tech Developers Poised to Shape Political Landscape in 2024 Election

A survey by Evans Data Corporation reveals U.S. tech developers are set to impact the 2024 election, with 97% registered and 90% “very likely” to vote, exceeding national averages. Developers show strong political interest, with 56% “very interested” in politics, compared to 36% of the public. This diverse group, spanning affiliations, focuses on tech-relevant issues like innovation and regulation. Their engagement signals developers' rising influence on policies impacting technology and growth.