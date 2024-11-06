Author, Speaker and Leadership Coach Dan Jahn Releases Groundbreaking Book: "Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders”
Renowned leadership coach and author Dan Jahn has launched his latest book, "Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders." Designed for both aspiring and seasoned leaders, the book serves as a guide to cultivating the essential qualities that drive effective and transformative leadership.
Denver, CO, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celebrated leadership coach and author Dan Jahn announces the release of his new book, “Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders.” This insightful guide provides aspiring and experienced leaders with a practical roadmap to mastering the essential traits that define transformational leadership.
Drawing from decades of experience, “Leading with Impact” highlights eight core leadership traits—Adaptability, Authenticity, Analytical Thinking, Flexibility, Creativity, Resiliency, Empathy, and Curiosity. Through real-world examples and actionable insights, Jahn empowers readers to build a lasting impact in their careers and organizations. Each chapter oﬀers in-depth exploration and guidance on cultivating these traits, making it a valuable resource for leaders at all levels.
"True leadership is about more than just guiding a team—it's about fostering
resilience, embracing adaptability, and leading with integrity," said Dan Jahn. "My goal with 'Leading with Impact' is to provide a clear, accessible path for anyone ready to elevate their leadership approach and create meaningful change."
Dan Jahn’s background as a globally-recognized entrepreneur, educator, and coach shines through in his hands-on approach, blending cutting-edge research with insights from diverse industries. With a reputation for building high-performing teams, Jahn’s expertise makes this book essential for those committed to personal and professional growth.
“Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders” is now
available for purchase on Amazon and other major book sellers.
Drawing from decades of experience, “Leading with Impact” highlights eight core leadership traits—Adaptability, Authenticity, Analytical Thinking, Flexibility, Creativity, Resiliency, Empathy, and Curiosity. Through real-world examples and actionable insights, Jahn empowers readers to build a lasting impact in their careers and organizations. Each chapter oﬀers in-depth exploration and guidance on cultivating these traits, making it a valuable resource for leaders at all levels.
"True leadership is about more than just guiding a team—it's about fostering
resilience, embracing adaptability, and leading with integrity," said Dan Jahn. "My goal with 'Leading with Impact' is to provide a clear, accessible path for anyone ready to elevate their leadership approach and create meaningful change."
Dan Jahn’s background as a globally-recognized entrepreneur, educator, and coach shines through in his hands-on approach, blending cutting-edge research with insights from diverse industries. With a reputation for building high-performing teams, Jahn’s expertise makes this book essential for those committed to personal and professional growth.
“Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders” is now
available for purchase on Amazon and other major book sellers.
Contact
Dan Jahn: Life + Leadership + Legacy CoachContact
Dan Jahn
720-730-2123
danjahn.com
Dan Jahn
720-730-2123
danjahn.com
Categories