Author, Speaker and Leadership Coach Dan Jahn Releases Groundbreaking Book: "Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders”

Renowned leadership coach and author Dan Jahn has launched his latest book, "Leading with Impact: Mastering the Eight Traits of Iconic Leaders." Designed for both aspiring and seasoned leaders, the book serves as a guide to cultivating the essential qualities that drive effective and transformative leadership.