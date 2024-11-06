AAEON’s New AI Computer Features Eight Independent 10Gbps USB & Up to 275 TOPs of AI performance
Built for the smart retail market, AAEON’s BOXER-8642AI is a product design masterpiece.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON Technology Inc. (stock code: 6579), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial and embedded computers, today announced the release of the BOXER-8642AI, a fanless embedded AI computer featuring eight independent 10Gbps USB ports, powered by either a 32GB or 64GB NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module.
Built for the smart retail market, the BOXER-8642AI is able to support multiple Intel® RealSense™ D405 3D cameras for high and wide bandwidth image processing to facilitate inferencing tasks conducive to applications such as AI-assisted self-checkout kiosks.
The BOXER-8642AI’s design is suitable for reliable, around-the-clock operation in various retail environments, as indicated by its 12V to 24V power input range and -25°C and 55°C temperature tolerance. Moreover, AAEON claims the device’s standout feature, its selection of 10Gbps USB ports, have been tested to ensure they can withstand continuous on/off cycling while maintaining a drop-rate of less than 0.1%.
Joining its eight 10Gbps USB interfaces are two DB-9 ports, which offer RS-232/422/485(Rx/Tx) signals, along with CANBus FD, with dual Gigabit Ethernet available via RJ-45 ports on the device’s adjacent to its serial ports.
The computer provides adequate storage for intensive applications, with 64GB eMMC 5.1 onboard and a 2.5" SATA drive bay, while 32GB or 64GB of system memory capacity is available, corresponding to the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module the system SKU hosts.
Wi-Fi or Bluetooth expansion cards are accommodated by the device’s M.2 2230 E-Key, with the BOXER-8642AI’s chassis featuring two antenna openings for the purpose of improving signal range. As has become a staple of AAEON’s NVIDIA-based computers, the BOXER-8642AI comes with two wall mount brackets for modular deployment, and supports the Linux OS, specifically the NVIDIA Jetpack™ software development kit (5.1.2 and above).
For detailed specifications, please visit the BOXER-8642AI product page on the AAEON website. The BOXER-8642AI is also available for order via AAEON’s eShop.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
