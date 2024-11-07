New Limited-Edition Artist Design Label to Debut on Shelves in November
Fayetteville, NC, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A newly designed Blue Shark Vodka limited-edition artist bottle will swim into North Carolina ABC stores this November.
Blue Shark Vodka is proud to introduce The Golden Shark by Scottish Highlands scientific illustrator and conservation artist Rachel Brooks.
The 750ml bottle features a golden, hand-blown glass shark swimming inside in front of a pen-and-ink drawing of two Blue Sharks.
The bottle (labeled as NC 18085 for distributors) will retail for $25.95 and be available until sell-out.
Rachel Brooks combines her degree in zoology, countless dives, her love for both art and marine life into what she terms ‘artivism,’ combining art and activism.
While using art as an essential communication tool to reconnect us to the natural world, Brooks joyfully tells the ocean’s stories through her beautiful blend of simple, yet modern marine life drawings and illustrates the connectivity of nature within itself and within ourselves. Highlighting the weird, the wonderful, and all life in between, it is her hope to connect each and every one of us to the sea and the incredible ecosystem beneath the waves.
Brooks is the third artist commissioned to make a limited-edition label for Blue Shark Vodka. The two other editions have included ocean muralist Wyland and for South Carolina distribution only – a bottle designed by South Carolina-based Blue Sky.
“When we asked Rachel Brooks to create a limited-edition label for us, we knew the end result would be impressive, but we had no idea how stunning her drawing of Blue Sharks would be. You could stare at her drawings for ages and still find new details of color you did not see before,” said Blue Shark Vodka president Niki Bloomquist. “Our team then changed gears and decided this label was so interesting, we needed to add a golden shark and some slight changes to our normal bottle design to reflect this label. At Blue Shark we love to empower artists, and collaborating to make these limited-edition bottles gives us a chance to promote art and conservation at the same time.”
