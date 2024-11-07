"The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene" Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene" by Johnny Teague This novel is published by Histria Fiction an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The Da Vinci Code launched many questions about Mary Magdalene. Even more salacious accusations have been made concerning her relationship with Jesus over the centuries. What is the Truth? The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene gathers the facts along with what has been discovered recently in archaeological digs in Magdala and Capernaum. This book reconstructs who this woman of mystery was and what role she played in the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Take this journey with her from her demon-possession, to the day she saw Jesus rise from the dead, all the way to her and her husband’s death at the hands of Nero. The Truth can be found, the gaps can be filled. We can read the emotions as she would have written them. As the last page is read, the reader will tearfully appreciate Jesus and Mary Magdalene in a way never fathomed.
Readers Favorite says “'The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene' is a whimsical and enjoyable read with an undertone of deep faith. The test of a good historical fiction author is if the reader starts to believe that the story is true and based entirely on fact. As a reader, I became so invested in Mary’s diary, that I forgot, for a time, that this was indeed fiction and author Johnny Teague is to be congratulated for that.”
Dr. Johnny Teague is a historian and the Senior Pastor of Church at the Cross in West Houston. He has been a pastor for over twenty-four years. He has written four books thus far – Living Your Way Out of the Mess, Preaching Your Way Out of a Mess (Preaching Magazine’s 2019 Book of the Year), The Lost Diary of Anne Frank (Association for Jewish Studies Honor Roll of 2021 books, available in hardback, softcover, eBook, and Audible), and The Lost Diary of George Washington, The Revolutionary War Years (Editor’s Pick in The Manhattan).
"The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene," by Johnny Teague, 334 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-450-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
The Da Vinci Code launched many questions about Mary Magdalene. Even more salacious accusations have been made concerning her relationship with Jesus over the centuries. What is the Truth? The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene gathers the facts along with what has been discovered recently in archaeological digs in Magdala and Capernaum. This book reconstructs who this woman of mystery was and what role she played in the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Take this journey with her from her demon-possession, to the day she saw Jesus rise from the dead, all the way to her and her husband’s death at the hands of Nero. The Truth can be found, the gaps can be filled. We can read the emotions as she would have written them. As the last page is read, the reader will tearfully appreciate Jesus and Mary Magdalene in a way never fathomed.
Readers Favorite says “'The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene' is a whimsical and enjoyable read with an undertone of deep faith. The test of a good historical fiction author is if the reader starts to believe that the story is true and based entirely on fact. As a reader, I became so invested in Mary’s diary, that I forgot, for a time, that this was indeed fiction and author Johnny Teague is to be congratulated for that.”
Dr. Johnny Teague is a historian and the Senior Pastor of Church at the Cross in West Houston. He has been a pastor for over twenty-four years. He has written four books thus far – Living Your Way Out of the Mess, Preaching Your Way Out of a Mess (Preaching Magazine’s 2019 Book of the Year), The Lost Diary of Anne Frank (Association for Jewish Studies Honor Roll of 2021 books, available in hardback, softcover, eBook, and Audible), and The Lost Diary of George Washington, The Revolutionary War Years (Editor’s Pick in The Manhattan).
"The Lost Diary of Mary Magdalene," by Johnny Teague, 334 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-450-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories