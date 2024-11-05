"Saturday Night," Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the newly updated 50th Anniversary Edition of "Saturday Night" by Doug Hill & Jeff Weingrad. This book is published by Histria A&E, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works in arts & entertainment, sports, and poetry.
Discover the intimate and original history of Saturday Night Live in Saturday Night. From its rebellious beginnings as an outlaw comedy program produced by an unruly band of renegades to becoming a TV institution, this book captures it all. Learn how SNL created stars like John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, Joe Piscopo, and Eddie Murphy.
This groundbreaking book reveals what really happened behind the scenes during the first ten years of Saturday Night Live. From battles with NBC to internal conflicts within the cast and crew, you'll uncover love affairs, betrayals, rivalries, drug problems, overnight successes, and bitter failures, all intertwined with the creation of some of the most original and outrageous comedy ever.
The reissue features nearly fifty photographs of the cast, crew, and sketches, providing a visual journey through the show's early years.
Associated Press says “It reads like a thriller, and may be the best book ever written about television.”
Washington Post calls it “A chilling real-life cliffhanger.”
Vanity Fair calls it “An anthropological masterpiece.”
Written by Doug Hill and Jeff Weingrad, seasoned television journalists who have contributed to The Associated Press, The New York Times, New York Daily News, New York Post, TV Guide, Broadcasting/Cablecasting, and Advertising Age, this is the ultimate insider’s look at one of television’s most iconic shows.
"Saturday Night," by Doug Hill & Jeff Weingrad, 500 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-530-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Paperback and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
