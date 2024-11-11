Lady Bridget O.’s Newly Released “A Fight with IMMIGRATION!” is a Compelling Memoir of Struggle and Triumph
“A Fight with IMMIGRATION!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lady Bridget O. is a riveting true story of an African-born individual’s battle with the U.S. immigration system, highlighting the challenges and resilience of navigating complex legal hurdles.
New York, NY, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Fight with IMMIGRATION!”: a powerful and personal memoir detailing the intense struggles and eventual triumphs of an African-born resident dealing with the U.S. immigration system. “A Fight with IMMIGRATION!” is the creation of published author, Lady Bridget O., a BSN-RN, an entrepreneur/CEO, an inspirational speaker, a wife, a mother, and a daughter to many.
Lady Bridget O. shares, “As foreigners in any country, we all have a story to tell about our lives and experiences, but we all face one particular challenge—IMMIGRATION!
A Fight with Immigration! is a true story about an African-born descent residing in the USA. You may ask, How can you fight with immigration? Yes, there was a fight! Get your copy of this book and read from the beginning till the end to know how this fight started, how it went, and how it ended. “The mother of our success is in our failure.”
To you, dear immigration and citizens, here are some of our stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lady Bridget O.’s new book provides an eye-opening account of the complexities and emotional journey involved in dealing with immigration, offering readers insight and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “A Fight with IMMIGRATION!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Fight with IMMIGRATION!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
