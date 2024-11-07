SABRE Secures First Long-Term NYC Location for SOTO Method, Fuelling Growth in the Fitness Market
SABRE has secured the first long-term location for SOTO Method, an emerging leader in fitness, solidifying its presence in the New York City market.
Manhattan, NY, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SABRE has secured the first long-term location for SOTO Method, an emerging leader in fitness, solidifying its presence in the New York City market. Facilitated by SABRE’s Sean Young, this ground-level space near SOTO’s successful Tribeca pop-up ensures prime visibility and positions the brand for continued growth and impact.
“This location is a significant milestone for SOTO Method’s expansion,” said Young. “Our goal was to anchor them in a high-traffic area, aligning perfectly with their core customer base and long-term ambitions.”
SABRE previously secured SOTO’s Tribeca pop-up lease, allowing the brand to test the market before committing to a permanent site. With this flagship location, SOTO gains a strategic foundation to elevate brand awareness and connect more deeply with its growing community.
For more on SOTO Method’s transformative approach to fitness, visit sotomethod.com.
Contact
SABREContact
Kendra Beavis
631-384-6257
https://sabre.life
