Laura Anne Lamb’s Newly Released “The Little Lamb Family: Greener Pastures” is a Heartwarming and Wholesome Tale
“The Little Lamb Family: Greener Pastures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Anne Lamb is an uplifting children’s story about appreciating what one has and the importance of listening to parental guidance, all told through the adventures of a charming lamb family.
Circleville, OH, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Lamb Family: Greener Pastures”, a delightful, moral-driven story about contentment and family values, is the creation of published author, Laura Anne Lamb.
Lamb shares, “This is a story about the little lamb family. The lambs learn lessons in being happy where they are and with what they have.
Lily, Rose, Ben, and Beau long for the green grass and clover in Mr. Bull’s pasture. They have been warned by their parents about the wolves and told to stay in their lot.
Will they listen to their mother and father? Can Farmer Don make it in time to save them? Let’s find out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Anne Lamb’s new book explores themes of safety, obedience, and gratitude in a way that children will understand and enjoy. Through relatable animal characters and engaging storytelling, young readers will learn valuable lessons about the importance of family and appreciating one’s circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Lamb Family: Greener Pastures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Lamb Family: Greener Pastures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
