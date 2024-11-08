Donald Halstead’s Newly Released “Healing Poems from the Heart” is an Inspiring Collection of Comforting Verses
“Healing Poems from the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Halstead is a heartfelt anthology of poetry designed to provide solace and understanding to those grappling with grief and loss, drawing on the author’s personal experiences and the healing power of words.
Phoenix, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Healing Poems from the Heart”: a poignant collection of verses that offer comfort and reflection for those in mourning. “Healing Poems from the Heart” is the creation of published author, Donald Halstead.
After the death of his first wife, Don had an epiphany to write to cope with grief. Never could he imagine all the lives he would touch from others sharing their own grief, whether it be Vietnam vets, the Ronald McDonald house, Erin’s Angels for abused children, or the survivors of Las Vegas shootings and elsewhere. People have truly appreciated all his efforts, whether it be making jewelry for grief-stricken victims, writing poems, playing in his band for Ronald McDonald’s House, or raising money with his brothers. He is truly a kind man who wants to make a difference to those around him and beyond, and he has made it his mission to do so. This book is dedicated to everyone who has had grief in their life and who could use some healing poems
Halstead shares, “The cover title came to me, actually, after my wife passed away in 2011. I started writing about a month later—something just came over me to write. Then after that, I started writing on things that happened in my life. Then in 2017, on October 1, I knew I had to write to help people heal from the tragedy that happened while we were in Vegas. I hope that these poems will help someone, because I know they did help me. Some poems from this book, Healing Prayers from the Heart, could fit someone’s past. I hope that in some way, it could help someone. Thank you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Halstead’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and healing, encouraging readers to find solace through poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Healing Poems from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healing Poems from the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
