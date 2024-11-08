Betsy Pierce’s Newly Released “The Goodbye Appointment” is a Heartfelt and Poignant Story
“The Goodbye Appointment” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betsy Pierce is a touching narrative that explores the deep bond between a family and their beloved pet, highlighting themes of love, loss, and the cherished memories that endure.
Bowling Green, KY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Goodbye Appointment”: a heartfelt and poignant story that delves into the emotional journey of a family and their cherished dog, Pepper. “The Goodbye Appointment” is the creation of published author, Betsy Pierce, a retired therapist, dog trainer, and a firm believer that dogs own us as much as we own them. She and her husband live in Kentucky with two Labrador retrievers and enjoy spending their time with their children, grandchild, and multiple grand-dogs.
Pierce shares, “Family pets are family members. Once this family decides to adopt a dog, they have years of fun and growing their bond. When Pepper, the dog, becomes ill, Pepper’s family faces a very difficult decision. As they support each other, memories are treasured, and their love for Pepper never fades.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Pierce’s new book captures the bittersweet moments of saying goodbye to a beloved pet, offering comfort and understanding to those who have experienced similar loss.
Consumers can purchase “The Goodbye Appointment” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Goodbye Appointment,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pierce shares, “Family pets are family members. Once this family decides to adopt a dog, they have years of fun and growing their bond. When Pepper, the dog, becomes ill, Pepper’s family faces a very difficult decision. As they support each other, memories are treasured, and their love for Pepper never fades.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Pierce’s new book captures the bittersweet moments of saying goodbye to a beloved pet, offering comfort and understanding to those who have experienced similar loss.
Consumers can purchase “The Goodbye Appointment” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Goodbye Appointment,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories