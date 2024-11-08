Robin Miller’s Newly Released “On the Ride Home” is a Reflective and Thought-Provoking Collection of Spiritual Short Stories
“On the Ride Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Miller is a compelling collection of fictional short stories that delve into the spiritual dimensions of everyday life, exploring the unseen forces that influence human existence and decision-making.
Cincinnati, OH, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “On the Ride Home”: an insightful collection that invites readers to look beyond the physical world and consider the spiritual realities that impact daily life. “On the Ride Home” is the creation of published author, Robin Miller.
Miller shares, “This collection of fictional short stories is a look into the musings of the author. It pulls the curtain back to see past human existence into the spiritual realm of where we reside as tripart beings. We are reminded through these stories that circumstances aren’t just what we see and experience through our physical senses, but what we sometimes easily ignore from our spiritual senses that are important. The perspectives shared by the author help to see events differently and provide light to shadows, reintroducing us to the agenda of spirits to derail man’s relationship with God. Her stories also illustrate the outcome of those attempts, both successful and failed. The author weaves the reader into simple everyday events to embark on journey after journey of decisions that must be made by the characters, walking us through each occasion with often surprising outcomes. The reader is able to connect with these stories because each one is relatable and touches on some part of their life, whether through personal experience or observation. Each story is an illustration of 2 Corinthians 4:18: “While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Miller’s new book delivers relatable stories that explore the eternal significance of spiritual encounters and decisions, offering readers a fresh perspective on the unseen forces at work in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “On the Ride Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On the Ride Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “This collection of fictional short stories is a look into the musings of the author. It pulls the curtain back to see past human existence into the spiritual realm of where we reside as tripart beings. We are reminded through these stories that circumstances aren’t just what we see and experience through our physical senses, but what we sometimes easily ignore from our spiritual senses that are important. The perspectives shared by the author help to see events differently and provide light to shadows, reintroducing us to the agenda of spirits to derail man’s relationship with God. Her stories also illustrate the outcome of those attempts, both successful and failed. The author weaves the reader into simple everyday events to embark on journey after journey of decisions that must be made by the characters, walking us through each occasion with often surprising outcomes. The reader is able to connect with these stories because each one is relatable and touches on some part of their life, whether through personal experience or observation. Each story is an illustration of 2 Corinthians 4:18: “While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Miller’s new book delivers relatable stories that explore the eternal significance of spiritual encounters and decisions, offering readers a fresh perspective on the unseen forces at work in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “On the Ride Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On the Ride Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories