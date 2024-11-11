Yolanda Chen aka Wen-Hui Yiu’s Newly Released “Answering God’s Call to Write” is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith and Obedience
“Answering God’s Call to Write” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yolanda Chen aka Wen-Hui Yiu is an inspiring reflection on the author's spiritual journey, emphasizing the power of surrendering to God’s will and the process of fulfilling His purpose through writing.
Riverside, CA, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Answering God’s Call to Write”, a spiritually enriching account of one woman’s journey to answer God’s call and share her experiences of faith through writing, is the creation of published author, Yolanda Chen aka Wen-Hui You.
Chen shares, “The purpose and theme are to testify and honor only one person, Jesus. It emphasizes “walk the walk, not simply talk the talk.” In doing that, those miraculous stories will be a light and a witness to shine to the world in any way He wants.
When I was teaching, I always prayed, “Lord, help me to be the first student of my teaching.” Today, I am praying with the same attitude in my writing. As the quote says, “Success is the process itself.” Yes, even in the process of the encountering, I did not simply tell the stories mechanically, but it was during the process of how I went through the journey, so whatever the problems were, I cast them all to my ultimate problem solver, provider, and author, my Lord Jesus.
All of the true stories are the evidence that testify and bring those scriptures alive. Praise the Lord!
Conclusion
In this writing, I like to share my three biblical principles.
1. Being filled with the Holy Spirit, in the beginning, during the process, and every step of the way, even to the very end. Therefore, I must let the Spirit of God have His way in my writings.
2. Always be sensitive to respond to His convictions regardless of my understanding.
3. The power to serve God is, “Have you fully surrendered to God?”
R. Torrey. Excellent Christian character.
The core conviction in this book is that I learned to “completely surrender before God” from the beginning to the very end. “He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Jesus Christ” (Philippians 1:6).
To Him be the glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda Chen aka Wen-Hui Yiu’s new book offers readers an inspiring reflection on faith, the importance of listening to God’s call, and the fulfillment found in obedience to His purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Answering God’s Call to Write” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Answering God’s Call to Write,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
