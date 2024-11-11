Yolanda Chen aka Wen-Hui Yiu’s Newly Released “Answering God’s Call to Write” is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith and Obedience

“Answering God’s Call to Write” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yolanda Chen aka Wen-Hui Yiu is an inspiring reflection on the author's spiritual journey, emphasizing the power of surrendering to God’s will and the process of fulfilling His purpose through writing.