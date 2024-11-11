Donna V. Wright’s Newly Released “His Father’s Business” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Christ's Roles in Biblical History
“His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna V. Wright offers a detailed examination of Christ’s presence throughout the Old Testament and how it connects to the New Covenant.
Inman, SC, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant”: a profound study of Christ’s pre-incarnate roles and how they foreshadowed the fulfillment of the New Covenant in the New Testament. “His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant” is the creation of published author, Donna V. Wright.
Wright shares, “When you read this passage, have you ever wondered how many yesterdays ago Christ appeared? Was he an angel? A new creation that appeared after Gabriel visited Mary? Would you be surprised to learn that Christ was a part of creation?
Many scholars have discussed the allusions to Christ in the Old Testament. In fact, Isaiah 53 has been called the fifth gospel. Both John and Christ speak of Christ existing prior to Abraham and at creation. Once you understand the difference in behavior between an angel and Christ, you can easily find instances of Christ’s presence in the Old Testament. You will find a continuity between the testaments that you never realized existed. Academic Bible scholars may find my approach simple.
Those of us who are humbly seeking the Lord will find it simply amazing and simply reassuring that our Lord was, is, and will remain in control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna V. Wright’s new book presents an accessible and enlightening discussion of how Christ’s roles in the Old Testament lead to the fulfillment of God’s promises through the New Covenant.
Consumers can purchase “His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wright shares, “When you read this passage, have you ever wondered how many yesterdays ago Christ appeared? Was he an angel? A new creation that appeared after Gabriel visited Mary? Would you be surprised to learn that Christ was a part of creation?
Many scholars have discussed the allusions to Christ in the Old Testament. In fact, Isaiah 53 has been called the fifth gospel. Both John and Christ speak of Christ existing prior to Abraham and at creation. Once you understand the difference in behavior between an angel and Christ, you can easily find instances of Christ’s presence in the Old Testament. You will find a continuity between the testaments that you never realized existed. Academic Bible scholars may find my approach simple.
Those of us who are humbly seeking the Lord will find it simply amazing and simply reassuring that our Lord was, is, and will remain in control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna V. Wright’s new book presents an accessible and enlightening discussion of how Christ’s roles in the Old Testament lead to the fulfillment of God’s promises through the New Covenant.
Consumers can purchase “His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “His Father’s Business: Christ’s Roles in the Old Testament That Led to the Fulfillment of the New Covenant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories