Author Dana Toliver’s New Book, “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories,” is a Profound Collection That Speaks to the Heart

Recent release “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dana Toliver presents a poignant collection designed to inspire and enlighten those navigating the complexities of life. Drawing on her own experiences, Toliver creates a narrative that resonates with anyone searching for answers.