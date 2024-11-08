Author Dana Toliver’s New Book, “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories,” is a Profound Collection That Speaks to the Heart
Recent release “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dana Toliver presents a poignant collection designed to inspire and enlighten those navigating the complexities of life. Drawing on her own experiences, Toliver creates a narrative that resonates with anyone searching for answers.
Yuma, AZ, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dana Toliver, a former dancer, gymnast, and assistant teacher, as well as a single mother on a mission to help others through writing, blogging, and social media platforms, has completed her new book, “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories”: a compelling collection that invites readers on an introspective journey through the author's heartfelt reflections, offering inspiration and enlightenment for those who may feel isolated in their own life experiences.
“This book is a collection of poems, short stories and quotes written to inspire and enlighten those who may feel alone on their life’s journey,” writes Toliver. “Each entry has its own story but collectively reads as one story. It captures moments of [my] life. It is simple, yet complex and meant to be unconventional and controversial. It covers an array of emotions we all feel throughout our lives while we search our souls for answers to life’s questions.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dana Toliver’s unconventional and thought-provoking collection is an invitation for readers to explore their own journeys and reflect on the moments that define them. With its thought-provoking themes and evocative language, “Soul Search'n” is a must-read for anyone seeking solace, understanding, and inspiration along life’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
