Mel Croucher Unveils New Historical Work "Mundaneum": a Journey Through the Origins and Destruction of the Internet
Computer Gaming Legend Examines the Little-Known Technological Mystery Behind a Global Information Network which Predates the Modern Internet.
Stirling, United Kingdom, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed author and pioneering game designer Mel Croucher announces the release of his latest book, "Mundaneum" - a gripping historical account that explores the life of two contrasting figures: Belgian visionary Paul Otlet, and Nazi propagandist Hans Hagemeyer. "Mundaneum" sheds light on Otlet's extraordinary yet largely forgotten invention of a global information network — an early conceptualisation of the internet — decades before the world would be connected online. The book is his first with award-winning Scottish independent publishing house, Extremis Publishing Ltd.
Unveiling the untold story of a forgotten Internet pioneer, "Mundaneum" takes a look into the fascinating life of Paul Otlet - a Belgian intellectual who, in the early 20th century, envisioned a global "World City" of knowledge where vast libraries of information could be accessed by anyone through interconnected networks. Otlet's vision, in many ways, prefigured the World Wide Web, with a dream to democratise information long before its time. His project, called the Mundaneum, was a precursor to the Internet as we know it today.
In stark contrast to this vision stands the book's antagonist, Hans Hagemeyer: a Nazi propagandist responsible for dismantling Otlet's dream. As the legendary Croucher weaves a tale of invention and destruction, "Mundaneum" paints a vivid picture of how authoritarian ideologies sought to control and suppress freedom of information, plunging Otlet's visionary project into obscurity. The clash between utopian innovation and totalitarian control is a major theme throughout the book, offering readers a haunting reflection on the fragile nature of knowledge and power.
Known for blending history, satire and futuristic concepts, Mel Croucher brings his unique voice to "Mundaneum," using real-world events to forge a journey into history and technology to create a truly compelling narrative. Readers will be captivated by the tension between Otlet's pioneering dream of a connected world and the oppressive forces that sought to erase it from history.
Mel Croucher is a British writer, game developer, and innovator, widely regarded as the father of the British video game industry. His eclectic career spans creative projects in literature, technology, and media. Croucher is best known for his pioneering work in video games such as "Deus Ex Machina" and his passion for exploring the societal impact of technology. "Mundaneum" is his latest foray into the history of computing technology and information management, drawing upon his fascination with the untold stories of technological visionaries.
Croucher, a celebrated figure in the gaming world, is no stranger to exploring the intersection of technology and humanity. "Mundaneum" marks a bold step into historical non-fiction: one that fans of both history and technology will eagerly anticipate. Mundaneum is published by Extremis Publishing, and will be available in bookstores and online retailers from 19th November 2024. Pre-orders are now open on major platforms. For more information, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com.
