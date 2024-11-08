Author Ecaterina Barnutz’s New Book, "Galaxy," Invites Readers to Embark on a Cosmic Journey Into a Universe Brimming with Divine Conflict and Heroic Adventures
Recent release “Galaxy” from Page Publishing author Ecaterina Barnutz is an epic and spellbinding intergalactic saga that chronicles the creation of seven universes and the clash between the formidable celestial beings of Invictus and the extraordinary Deus for supremacy and control over the universe.
Rolling Meadows, IL, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ecaterina Barnutz, a mother of two adult boys who lives in Chicago and enjoys reading, writing, watching movies, and walking her son’s dog Beny, has completed her new book, “Galaxy”: a mesmerizing novel that transports readers to a boundless, cosmic realm where divinity, power, and heroism collide in an epic struggle for dominance.
“A divinity made of Millions of Lights appeared in the empty, infinite, dark, cold space,” writes Barnutz. “After millions of years of flying continuously, he created seven universes. The force entered a deep sleep, waiting for the perfect moment to wake up and act. He left behind a gray boiling living material that created the powerful Invictus. Cold, handsome, and without feelings, he dominated everything. Like a magician with amazing powers, he created galaxies, planets, and perfect Gray Soldiers who worked for him days and nights. One day, from the living substance in the burning huge forge, something new was born: a celestial. He was different from the rest and more powerful than anybody. He was born from blue light and was named Deus. Invictus hated Deus and tried to kill him, considering him the biggest mistake. They fought for many years. Deus had an extraordinary group of heroes who had powers, and they were loyal to him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ecaterina Barnutz’s spellbinding tale offers a rich tapestry of adventure, with each chapter revealing new realms and extraordinary characters imbued with powers beyond imagination. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Galaxy” promises to captivate readers with its brilliant storytelling and colorful cast of characters, setting the stage for a thrilling continuation in “Galaxy 2,” where the adventures of Deus and his band of heroes will continue to unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Galaxy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
