Author Ecaterina Barnutz’s New Book, "Galaxy," Invites Readers to Embark on a Cosmic Journey Into a Universe Brimming with Divine Conflict and Heroic Adventures

Recent release “Galaxy” from Page Publishing author Ecaterina Barnutz is an epic and spellbinding intergalactic saga that chronicles the creation of seven universes and the clash between the formidable celestial beings of Invictus and the extraordinary Deus for supremacy and control over the universe.