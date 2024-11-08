Author Angela Offutt Damron’s New Book, "Remembering Her," is a Powerful Look at the Reality of Watching a Loved One Suffer Through Dementia or Alzheimer’s

Recent release “Remembering Her: The Other Side of Dementia or Alzheimer's” from Page Publishing author Angela Offutt Damron is a poignant and deeply personal collection of true stories documenting the difficult journey of watching and caring for a loved one who has faded away with dementia. With each entry, Angela aims to provide hope and comfort to those experiencing this difficult struggle.