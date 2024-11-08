Author Angela Offutt Damron’s New Book, "Remembering Her," is a Powerful Look at the Reality of Watching a Loved One Suffer Through Dementia or Alzheimer’s
Recent release “Remembering Her: The Other Side of Dementia or Alzheimer's” from Page Publishing author Angela Offutt Damron is a poignant and deeply personal collection of true stories documenting the difficult journey of watching and caring for a loved one who has faded away with dementia. With each entry, Angela aims to provide hope and comfort to those experiencing this difficult struggle.
Georgetown, KY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angela Offutt Damron, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and veteran of the US Navy who has worked in elderly care for over thirty-five years, has completed her new book, “Remembering Her: The Other Side of Dementia or Alzheimer's”: a heartfelt work sheds light on the often-overlooked emotional landscape faced by families dealing with the realities of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, offering a profound exploration of love, loss, and the transformative journey of caregiving.
“‘Remembering Her’ is an intimate look into the lives of families that have had to watch someone they love fade into someone they don’t recognize,” writes Angela. “Told from different perspectives, it details how their relationships and lives changed because of the disease. Family members were finally able to share their struggles without fear of judgment. No one’s point of view was the same.
“This book is for those who feel like they have become isolated and for those who long for someone to walk alongside them during a time they never saw coming. ‘Remembering Her’ is not just about facing this disease, but for anyone who has become responsible for taking care of someone who once took care of themselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Offutt Damron’s emotionally stirring series delves into the reality of shifting relationships in the wake of dementia, offering insights into the feelings of isolation, confusion, and resilience that often accompany the caregiving experience. With its compassionate and relatable approach, “Remembering Her” aims to foster understanding and community among those affected by these diseases, making it a valuable addition to conversations surrounding memory loss, family dynamics, and the caregiving experience.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Remembering Her: The Other Side of Dementia or Alzheimer's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
