Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate," is the Ninth Book of This Delightful and Charming Holiday Series
Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is a holly-jolly tale that invites young readers and listeners to join Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus for another Christmastime adventure.
Wolf Point, MT, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Dunn has completed her new book, “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate”: a delightful holiday tale that allows readers to join Mrs. Claus as she revs up for the biggest autocross race of her life! With Uncle Santa and his trusty elves by her side, they journey from their home in Wolf Point, Montana, to the thrilling roads of Sturgis, South Dakota.
They prepare her shiny red sports car for the race, with driving lessons from Jay and the support of her brother, Dave. Will Mrs. Claus conquer the twists and turns of the race? Join the festive crew as they cheer her on, showing that sometimes, the greatest victory is simply finishing the race.
Author Lisa Dunn writes, “It was a warm sunny day as Uncle Santa and his elves gathered at the workshop. ‘I want to surprise Mrs. Claus,’ he said. ‘She has always wanted to race her little red sports car. It needs to have some different parts put into it to make it faster. I am going to need help to get this done in time. Can I count on all of you to help build it?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Dunn’s heartwarming presents a unique and interesting take on a traditional Christmas setting.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
