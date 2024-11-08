Author Angie Bagwell’s New Book, "Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey," Follows a Young Girl as She Works to Protect Her Farm from a Terrible Storm
Recent release “Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey” from Covenant Books author Angie Bagwell is a compelling coming-of-age tale about a spirited young girl, Anna, who faces life's challenges on a sprawling horse farm. Accompanied by her loyal canine companion and her beloved horse, Sunshine, Anna must summon all her courage when a powerful storm threatens her world.
Easley, SC, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angie Bagwell, the wife of a pastor who is actively involved in ministry alongside her husband of over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey”: a heartwarming tale that invites readers on a thrilling adventure as a spirited young girl, Anna, navigates a series of challenges that will test her strength and character while she attempts to save her farm and her beloved animal friends.
A resident of South Carolina, author Angie Bagwell’s passion for teaching about Jesus is matched only by her love of reading and spending time outdoors while surrounded by her beloved family and animals. Described by her friends as a loving mother and wife, the author is a dedicated teacher who finds great fulfillment in serving others. She considers her large family and idyllic life in the scenic foot hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains as blessings from God.
“Anna is a spirited young girl who calls a sprawling horse farm her home,” writes Bagwell. “Accompanied by her beloved Great Pyrenees, Marshall, Anna spends her days tending to the horses and learning valuable life lessons. Her favorite horse on the farm is Sunshine, a majestic creature whose personality matches her name.
“As Anna grows older, she faces new challenges that test her strength and character. When a powerful storm hits the farm, Anna must use all her courage to protect the horses and keep them safe from harm. In the aftermath of the storm, Anna discovers that Sunshine has been injured and requires urgent medical attention.”
The author continues, “Throughout the book, readers are introduced to a host of memorable characters, each with their own unique personalities and quirks. From Marshall, Anna’s loyal canine companion, to Sunshine, the horse she loves more than anything in the world, each character adds depth and richness to the story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angie Bagwell’s new book is a beautiful story of love and resilience that is sure to resonate with readers of all ages through its powerful themes of bravery and determination. With its engaging plot and relatable characters, “Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey” is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers and is a must-read for fans of coming-of-age stories and anyone who appreciates a heartfelt narrative filled with courage and hope.
Readers can purchase “Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
