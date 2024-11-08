Author Angie Bagwell’s New Book, "Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey," Follows a Young Girl as She Works to Protect Her Farm from a Terrible Storm

Recent release “Sunshine in the Storm: Book One: Anna’s Journey” from Covenant Books author Angie Bagwell is a compelling coming-of-age tale about a spirited young girl, Anna, who faces life's challenges on a sprawling horse farm. Accompanied by her loyal canine companion and her beloved horse, Sunshine, Anna must summon all her courage when a powerful storm threatens her world.