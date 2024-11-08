Author Lisa Mccarthy’s New Book, “Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry,” is Designed to Empower Readers to Embrace Their True Potential
Recent release “Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry” from Covenant Books author Lisa McCarthy is an evocative collection that delves into personal growth, overcoming obstacles, and embracing joy and fulfillment, and will empower readers to break free from limitations and live purposefully.
New York, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa McCarthy, who began writing poetry in the seventh grade, has completed her new book, “Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry”: an inspiring collection that covers a range of themes to help readers discover self-acceptance and joy in life, as well as creating healthy boundaries and finding self-worth in God.
“This book aims to inspire and motivate you to find your inner strength and potential. Inside its pages, you will find many poems exploring different aspects of life, from discovering the power of healthy boundaries to rediscovering joy through our inner child and everything in between,” writes McCarthy. “Each poem has been carefully crafted to touch your heart, uplift your spirit, and encourage you to live life to the fullest. I hope that as you read through the pages of this book, you will be inspired to embrace your dreams and pursue them with passion and purpose. Whether facing challenges, seeking guidance, or simply looking for inspiration, this book has something for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa McCarthy’s new book offers a unique perspective on life, inspiring readers to tap into their inner strength and potential, break free from their fears and limitations, and live a purposeful and fulfilling life by controlling their destiny. Drawing on her gift of prose, McCarthy’s collection is a testament to the power of poetry to touch hearts and change lives, and is certain to help readers live boldly, take chances, and believe in themselves like never before.
Readers can purchase “Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
