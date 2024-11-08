Author Lisa Mccarthy’s New Book, “Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry,” is Designed to Empower Readers to Embrace Their True Potential

Recent release “Unleashing the Power Within: A Journey of Self-Discovery Through Poetry” from Covenant Books author Lisa McCarthy is an evocative collection that delves into personal growth, overcoming obstacles, and embracing joy and fulfillment, and will empower readers to break free from limitations and live purposefully.