Big Blue Ceiling Unveils AuRA: an AI-Powered Revolution in Medical Research Reporting and More

Big Blue Ceiling, a leader in cutting-edge AI and autonomous research technology, is excited to announce AuRA (Autonomous Research Assistant), a groundbreaking AI-powered application set to transform medical research reporting. Built on IntellectCascade, Big Blue Ceiling’s Multiagentic and Multimodal AI framework, AuRA is poised to empower healthcare providers with real-time insights, reshaping patient engagement and advancing evidence-based medicine.