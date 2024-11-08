Author Eve Gwartney’s New Book, "Maren, The Fisherman's Daughter," is a Poignant and Compelling Narrative Exploring Themes of Love, Loss, and Resilience

Recent release “Maren, The Fisherman's Daughter” from Covenant Books author Eve Gwartney unveils a captivating story set in a Danish hamlet where two sisters, Maren and Betina, find themselves indentured to a wealthy landowner. As they navigate a world of power, responsibility, and personal conflict, the two sisters find unexpected friendships and love.