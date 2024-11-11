Author Pastor Gary L. Anderson’s New Book, “Developing a Personal Relationship with God,” is a Powerful Exploration of the Author’s Transformative Journey of Faith

Recent release “Developing a Personal Relationship with God: Learning to Operate in His Strength” from Covenant Books author Pastor Gary L. Anderson is a poignant memoir that reflects upon the author’s commitment to teaching God’s Word, inviting readers to deepen their connection with the Lord through personal stories and spiritual insights.