Author Daniel Thomas’s New Book, "Follow Me," is an Inspiring Guide Designed for Those Seeking to Change Their Future Path in Life Through Faith in Christ
Recent release “Follow Me” from Covenant Books author Daniel Thomas is a faith-based read aimed at individuals seeking to better follow Christ towards a more fulfilling existence. Drawing upon personal experiences and spiritual insight, Thomas invites readers to embark on a new path filled with joy, peace, and purpose through Christ.
Windermere, FL, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Thomas, a corporate accountant turned religious writer, has completed his new book, “Follow Me”: a powerful and thought-provoking guide to better understanding the teachings of Christ so that readers may forge a stronger and lasting relationship with their faith in order to build a brighter future based on spiritual foundations.
Author Daniel Thomas is one of the pioneers of the National Sunday School system in the North American Diocese of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church. Daniel worked and managed the accounting or financial functions of the IBM Corporation for over thirty-five years. After taking a voluntary retirement in July 2000, he felt a spiritual desire to become a Christian worker, using his time for writing religious books and meditations, preaching, and thus spreading the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.
“Whatever has happened in your life so far, both good and bad, cannot be changed,” writes Daniel. “The decisions and events that have shaped what you are today are indelibly inscribed in the story of your life. But with the love and help of Christ, you can change your future. If you are ready, you can start following him the rest of your life and that is what this book is all about. The future does not have to be the same as your past, nor does Christ intend it to be. No matter what your life has been like thus far, Jesus wants you to take a U-turn to a new path, a better path, the path guided by the Holy Spirit. No doubt that his path promises joy, peace, purpose, and a glorious life with him in eternity. What I have written in the following chapters are the lessons I have learned during my faith journey.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel Thomas’s new book is an invitation to embark on a spiritual journey of growth and discovery that will help readers open their hearts to Jesus’s teachings and unconditional love.
Engaging and spiritually enlightening, Daniel shares “Follow Me” in the hope that readers will find Christ through his writings and discover a more fulfilling destiny with their faith.
Readers can purchase “Follow Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
