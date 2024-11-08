Bryan Laurence’s New Book, "New Warriors of Endos," is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Sergeant Who Must Navigate a Dangerous Apocalyptic Realm to Get Back Home
New York, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bryan Laurence has completed his most recent book, “New Warriors of Endos”: a gripping science-fiction adventure follows Sergeant Deedee Contreras, whose routine SWAT operation spirals into chaos, leading her to an apocalyptic world that she’ll be forced to traverse if she hopes to find her way back to her team.
“Sergeant Deedee Contreras leads a SWAT team into a drug house occupied by militia terrorists who force her and her officers into a gunfight,” writes Bryan. “Suddenly, Contreras and her team find themselves being tossed around by a tornado that hits on top of the house during the gun battle, wreaking havoc and leaving her unconscious. When she awakens, she finds herself alone in an apocalyptic wasteland of war and death, a warrior’s world called Endos, where her only companion is Tito, a drug dog that chased her and her officers into the house before the tornado hit.
“Desperate to find a way back to her team, Deedee befriends a powerful female knight named Saradietus, who imparts onto her the Boots of Power and sends her on a quest to meet with the Warlord of Soldier City, an ally who has the power to send her back home. During her quest, she saves the lives of three warriors who swear an oath to repay her by helping fulfill her quest to get back to her fellow officers, and in doing so, becomes her new team. All the while, a powerful enemy by the name of Kiladris seeks to destroy Contreras and claim the boots for herself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryan Laurence’s book is a science-fiction, action-based, adventure story that serves as a dark satire, with adult themes, fantastic violence, and some social commentary. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, Bryan weaves an unforgettable tale that will leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “New Warriors of Endos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
