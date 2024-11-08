Tami Johnson’s New Book, "Santa Needs Help Again," is a Festive Tale That Follows Santa Claus as He Gets a Magical Christmas Rescue from an Unexpected Source
Arlington, SD, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tami Johnson, who was born, raised, and has spent her life living on the prairies of South Dakota, has completed her most recent book, “Santa Needs Help Again”: a delightful story that centers a golden retriever named Doc who, along with a group of goats, come to Santa’s rescue to help pull his sleigh through the Christmas night sky.
“Hi, my name is Doc. Oh, do I have a Christmas adventure to tell you about,” writes Johnson. “It all started in the wee hours of December 23, when Santa Claus's head elf, Hugo Giantopolis III, landed Santa's Sleigh #2 on Bird Scratch Ranch's snow-covered yard. He was there because Santa needed help. He needed to borrow the goats to pull his sleigh. I know you are thinking Santa has reindeer to do that too. That is what I thought also. But the goats had helped once before, and this time I got to help too.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tami Johnson’s book is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers with its vibrant artwork and adorable tale of Christmas joy and wonder. Engaging and heartwarming, “Santa Needs Help Again” is a nostalgic treat for readers of all ages, offering a reminder of the magic that happens when communities come together and the joys of celebrating the holiday season with creativity and kindness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Santa Needs Help Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
