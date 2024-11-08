Molly Brown’s New Book, "A Phone Call Away...," is a Heartfelt Exploration of Love, Loss, and the Learning to Heal After Countless Hardships and Struggles
New York, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Molly Brown has completed her most recent book, “A Phone Call Away...”: a deeply moving story that navigates the complexities of relationships strained by the weight of the past, inviting readers to embark on a journey of understanding, healing, and connection.
“A phone call away…an important call, which can make or break a relationship,” writes Molly. “Life is messy, not perfect. Emma is trying to change things for her and her daughter from the past. Will she succeed? Time will only tell. Emma and her daughter had been casualties in a war—a never-ending war—not by their choosing. Letters were vital for Emma, and they would be for Brooke as well.
“So many hopes and dreams from Emma’s past were shattered because of others. This story is a compilation of recollections that will take you on a journey that only these letters will allow you to understand. What was Emma hoping to achieve? Brook’s understanding, insight, realities, and knowledge are not only for her daughter but for Emma herself. To understand this journey, you will need to read the letters Emma wrote to her daughter, giving her a history that she never knew existed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Molly Brown’s book is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever faced the challenge of reconciling with the past, bringing to life the struggles of motherhood, the quest for identity, and the healing power of open communication. Through sharing this story, Molly hopes to help readers know that they are never alone in their struggles, while also inspiring them to never give up on someone they love.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Phone Call Away...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
