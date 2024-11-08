Lori Kane’s New Book, "The Adventures of Chase and Grace & The Mystery Letter," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl and Her Cat Who Investigate a Letter from Her Parents
New York, NY, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lori Kane, who holds a lifelong long for animals and currently resides in Ewing, New Jersey, with her dog, Trigg, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Chase and Grace & The Mystery Letter”: a captivating story that centers around a young girl who, with the help of her feline best friend, tries to solve the mystery surrounding a curious envelope her parents left out for her to find.
“‘The Adventures of Chase and Grace & The Mystery Letter’ follows the exciting journey of two best friends as they set out to solve the mystery of their mom and dad’s mysterious letter,” writes Kane. “Join Chase and Grace on their thrilling adventure filled with surprises, friendship, and lots of fun!”
Published by Fulton Books, Lori Kane’s book is partly inspired by the author’s first pet, Chase the cat, and will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Grace and Chase’s adventure to discover the truth. With colorful artwork to help bring Kane’s story to life, “The Adventures of Chase and Grace & The Mystery Letter” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them to revisit this spellbinding tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Chase and Grace & The Mystery Letter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
