Author Janette A. Smith’s New Book, "Covid-19 and Me," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Adapt to the Challenges of Living Through the Covid-19 Pandemic
Recent release “Covid-19 and Me” from Page Publishing author Janette A. Smith is a poignant story that explores the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic through the eyes of a child, providing practical solutions and preventive methods to stay safe while offering reassurance and guidance to young readers facing unprecedented changes.
Longmont, CO, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janette A. Smith, a retired teacher with thirty-two years of experience as an educator, has completed her new book, “Covid-19 and Me”: a timely and compassionate children's book that addresses the challenges faced by a young girl during the COVID-19 pandemic, exploring the emotional turmoil of virtual schooling, separation from friends, and the profound impact of pandemic-related changes on daily life.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, author Janette A. Smith attended Wayne County Community College and Wayne State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in special education and her master’s degree in elementary education. After thirty-two years of teaching grades kindergarten through high school, Ms. Smith retired from the school system but remains a strong influence among her peers and young people. When not teaching or writing, Ms. Smith enjoys dancing, reading, decorating, doing interior design, shopping, walking, biking, horseback riding, cooking, and working with the children’s and senior’s ministries at her church. She is also an active community leader and consultant with organizations focused on youth development.
“This story focuses on a young girl who is very upset that she has to do virtual schooling from home with her parents and virtual direction from teachers,” writes Smith. “She does not like how her parents teach, and she misses her teachers, friends and classmates being in person.
“In this story, the author also provides solutions, alternatives and preventive methods to deal with the COVID-19 situation. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many deaths in children and adults. Further, it caused the closing of many businesses and schools and forced vast changes in the lives of everyone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Janette A. Smith’s engaging tale is a story about resilience and adaptation that will encourage young readers to find strength in adversity, to embrace change with courage, and to discover new ways to thrive despite the challenges of Covid-19. With vibrant artwork to help bring Smith’s tale to life, “Covid-19 and Me” will resonate with young readers with its gentle approach and reassuring message, making it an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers looking to support children's emotional well-being during uncertain times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Covid-19 and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, author Janette A. Smith attended Wayne County Community College and Wayne State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in special education and her master’s degree in elementary education. After thirty-two years of teaching grades kindergarten through high school, Ms. Smith retired from the school system but remains a strong influence among her peers and young people. When not teaching or writing, Ms. Smith enjoys dancing, reading, decorating, doing interior design, shopping, walking, biking, horseback riding, cooking, and working with the children’s and senior’s ministries at her church. She is also an active community leader and consultant with organizations focused on youth development.
“This story focuses on a young girl who is very upset that she has to do virtual schooling from home with her parents and virtual direction from teachers,” writes Smith. “She does not like how her parents teach, and she misses her teachers, friends and classmates being in person.
“In this story, the author also provides solutions, alternatives and preventive methods to deal with the COVID-19 situation. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many deaths in children and adults. Further, it caused the closing of many businesses and schools and forced vast changes in the lives of everyone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Janette A. Smith’s engaging tale is a story about resilience and adaptation that will encourage young readers to find strength in adversity, to embrace change with courage, and to discover new ways to thrive despite the challenges of Covid-19. With vibrant artwork to help bring Smith’s tale to life, “Covid-19 and Me” will resonate with young readers with its gentle approach and reassuring message, making it an invaluable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers looking to support children's emotional well-being during uncertain times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Covid-19 and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories