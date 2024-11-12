Author Janette A. Smith’s New Book, "Covid-19 and Me," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Adapt to the Challenges of Living Through the Covid-19 Pandemic

Recent release “Covid-19 and Me” from Page Publishing author Janette A. Smith is a poignant story that explores the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic through the eyes of a child, providing practical solutions and preventive methods to stay safe while offering reassurance and guidance to young readers facing unprecedented changes.