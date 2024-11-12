Author Robert Austin Cox’s New Book, "The Palace," is a Thought-Provoking, Metaphorical Tale That Presents Readers with a Profound Exploration of the Mind
Recent release “The Palace” from Page Publishing author Robert Austin Cox is a riveting novel that follows one man’s extraordinary journey after he is recruited by a Tibetan committee to oversee a grand palace overrun by refugees fleeing conflict. With each turn of the page, “The Palace” invites readers to confront and transform toxic thoughts into personal strength and clarity.
Citrus Heights, CA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Austin Cox, who has published two self-improvement magazines, “Good News” magazine and “Go for It” magazine, has completed his new book “The Palace”: a unique story that centers around one man as he is recruited to oversee a palace overrun with refugees. As his story unfolds, he quickly discovers the palace is not only a physical structure but provides captivating insights into the human psyche.
“‘The Palace’ is the story of an average guy who gets recruited by a committee in Tibet that’s responsible for overseeing a palace that’s been overrun by war-torn refugees fleeing Russian aggression,” writes Cox.
“The palace is more than just a spectacular structure on earth. It’s a metaphor for the mind, and the refugees represent the uninvited and disempowering thoughts that create chaos and disharmony.
“‘The Palace’ is not only a great adventure and love story with more twists and turns than the Tibetan Highway. It’s an insightful road map to help every reader identify and work through toxic and negative thoughts like guilt, grief, anger, and self-doubt. It’s packed with golden nuggets of unconventional wisdom.
“If you choose to treat your mind like the palace it is by becoming an active and vigilant gatekeeper who only entertains thoughts that have the potential to improve your life and the lives of the people you love, you will become stronger, wiser, and happier.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Austin Cox’s compelling tale presents readers with a powerful and transformative journey that invites them to look inward in order to explore their own cognition and change their lives for the better. With its unique blend of adventure and introspection, “The Palace” promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering not only a gripping narrative but also valuable lessons that can lead to personal transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Palace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘The Palace’ is the story of an average guy who gets recruited by a committee in Tibet that’s responsible for overseeing a palace that’s been overrun by war-torn refugees fleeing Russian aggression,” writes Cox.
“The palace is more than just a spectacular structure on earth. It’s a metaphor for the mind, and the refugees represent the uninvited and disempowering thoughts that create chaos and disharmony.
“‘The Palace’ is not only a great adventure and love story with more twists and turns than the Tibetan Highway. It’s an insightful road map to help every reader identify and work through toxic and negative thoughts like guilt, grief, anger, and self-doubt. It’s packed with golden nuggets of unconventional wisdom.
“If you choose to treat your mind like the palace it is by becoming an active and vigilant gatekeeper who only entertains thoughts that have the potential to improve your life and the lives of the people you love, you will become stronger, wiser, and happier.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Austin Cox’s compelling tale presents readers with a powerful and transformative journey that invites them to look inward in order to explore their own cognition and change their lives for the better. With its unique blend of adventure and introspection, “The Palace” promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering not only a gripping narrative but also valuable lessons that can lead to personal transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Palace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories