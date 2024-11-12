Author Robert Austin Cox’s New Book, "The Palace," is a Thought-Provoking, Metaphorical Tale That Presents Readers with a Profound Exploration of the Mind

Recent release “The Palace” from Page Publishing author Robert Austin Cox is a riveting novel that follows one man’s extraordinary journey after he is recruited by a Tibetan committee to oversee a grand palace overrun by refugees fleeing conflict. With each turn of the page, “The Palace” invites readers to confront and transform toxic thoughts into personal strength and clarity.