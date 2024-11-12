Author Devin Schlottman’s New Book, "All Hands on Death," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Couple Whose Idyllic Vacation Spirals Into a Fight for Survival

Recent release “All Hands on Death” from Page Publishing author Devin Schlottman is a suspenseful narrative that follows Jay and Carly Johnson, whose dream cruise vacation takes a disastrous turn when their ship crashes on a remote, uninhabited island. What starts as a desperate effort to return home quickly descends into a nightmare as mysterious and unsettling occurrences begin to unfold.