Author Devin Schlottman’s New Book, "All Hands on Death," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Couple Whose Idyllic Vacation Spirals Into a Fight for Survival
Recent release “All Hands on Death” from Page Publishing author Devin Schlottman is a suspenseful narrative that follows Jay and Carly Johnson, whose dream cruise vacation takes a disastrous turn when their ship crashes on a remote, uninhabited island. What starts as a desperate effort to return home quickly descends into a nightmare as mysterious and unsettling occurrences begin to unfold.
Leesport, PA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devin Schlottman, who currently resides in Pennsylvania with his family and enjoys reading, writing, drumming, listening to music, watching sports, and spending time with his loved ones, has completed his new book, “All Hands on Death”: a compelling, heart-pounding novel that centers around a couple who quickly find themselves fighting for their lives after their cruise spirals into a dangerous and fatal trip.
“What was thought to be a dream vacation for Jay Johnson and his wife, Carly, turns into a nightmare when their cruise ship crashes on a deserted island,” writes Schlottman. “As work is being done to get home, bodies start showing up. It is only a matter of time before they question whether or not they get off the island alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Devin Schlottman’s enthralling tale is a rollercoaster of tension and mystery that will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Jay and Carly’s fight for survival. Expertly paced and character-driven, “All Hands of Death” explores the psychological turmoil faced by the characters as the realization they may not survive begins to sink in, and they must grapple with their own mounting fears and the uncertainty of who among them can be trusted.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “All Hands on Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“What was thought to be a dream vacation for Jay Johnson and his wife, Carly, turns into a nightmare when their cruise ship crashes on a deserted island,” writes Schlottman. “As work is being done to get home, bodies start showing up. It is only a matter of time before they question whether or not they get off the island alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Devin Schlottman’s enthralling tale is a rollercoaster of tension and mystery that will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Jay and Carly’s fight for survival. Expertly paced and character-driven, “All Hands of Death” explores the psychological turmoil faced by the characters as the realization they may not survive begins to sink in, and they must grapple with their own mounting fears and the uncertainty of who among them can be trusted.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “All Hands on Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories