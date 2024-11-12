Author Stephanie Dean’s New Book, "The Mystic Vial," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Reverse the Unleashed Powerful Hex on Her Family Before Tragedy Strikes

Recent release “The Mystic Vial” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Dean is a fascinating novel that centers around Chloe, a young woman who is gifted a mysterious vial by her grandmother. But after the vial is cracked open, releasing a spell on Chloe’s house and family that transforms them, she must reverse the curse before her uncle kills her grandmother to inherit her fortune.