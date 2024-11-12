Author Stephanie Dean’s New Book, "The Mystic Vial," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Reverse the Unleashed Powerful Hex on Her Family Before Tragedy Strikes
Recent release “The Mystic Vial” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Dean is a fascinating novel that centers around Chloe, a young woman who is gifted a mysterious vial by her grandmother. But after the vial is cracked open, releasing a spell on Chloe’s house and family that transforms them, she must reverse the curse before her uncle kills her grandmother to inherit her fortune.
Greenville, AL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Dean, who has been writing for years and authored children’s books, murder mystery novels, and inspirational guides, has completed her new book, “The Mystic Vial”: a captivating tale of murder and magic that follows a family who becomes transformed and trapped in a strange world after a powerful spell is unleashed from a mysterious vial. Desperate to set things right before her uncle and his husband can enact their plan to kill her grandmother for her fortune, young Chloe must find a way to reverse this mysterious hex or suffer the consequences.
“Julia Graham, an elderly wealthy widow and retired famous artist, decides to distribute some of her most prized possessions prior to her inevitable passing to avoid any potential bickering,” writes Stephanie. “She gives her beloved granddaughter, Chloe, whom she currently lives with, a beautiful vial laced with gold and has a red ruby in the center. When Chloe is unable to open the vial her grandmother gave her, she places the vial on her dresser and goes to sleep. Her cat, Goliath, however, decides to investigate things himself as all cats do. He jumps up on her dresser and knocks the vial off, shattering it. When he does, a red haze emerges and covers everyone in the house.
“The next morning, everyone finds that they are in a completely different world, a very strange world. A world with an evil fairy and a good fairy. A world where unicorns fly above and pixies float around in bubbles. They have also transformed. Chloe now looks like an older woman; Julia is a seven-year-old; Julia’s son, Winston, is a rat; his husband, Fidel, is a snake; and Goliath has become a man. Though they look different, they all think the same as they did before their transformation.
“Trapped in a strange and confusing world, Chloe must work fast to find a way to get the group back to their world before Winston and Fidel, with the help of an evil fairy named Lonora, kill Julia in order to get their greedy hands on her fortune.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Dean’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure of murder, tragedy, humor, romance, and magic. Expertly paced and brimming with a colorful host of characters, “The Mystic Vial” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mystic Vial” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
