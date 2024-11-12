Author F. M. Bonevento’s New Book, "Musings: A Collection of Verses," is an Extensive Anthology of Poems Written Over the Course of Forty Years
Recent release “Musings: A Collection of Verses” from Newman Springs Publishing author F. M. Bonevento invites readers to join him on a journey of times, places, and scenes, both real and imaginary.
Boca Raton, FL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- F. M. Bonevento, who has been writing verses since 2008, has completed his new book, “Musings: A Collection of Verses”: a compelling work that features verses depicting images of light, shadow, colors, sprawling meadows, ever-shifting meters, and phrases now hurrying, now pausing as the reader moves along through the lines and stanzas.
Author F. M. Bonevento has self-published three collections of poetry: “Signs and Seasons of Love,” “Second Thoughts and Songs on the Wind,” and “Musings an Anthology of Verse.” In 2023, Bonevento decided to refresh “Musings” to give it a fresh review. He has a fourth collection of verses, titled “The Winding Path,” which is ready for publication, probably in 2024.
Bonevento has also written several novels. His published historical novel is entitled “Lazarus: From Death into Life.” He has another completed historical novel, “The Crown and the Cross.” Both of these books draw on the author’s knowledge of the history of the Middle East and Rome around AD 30 and of Europe and the Middle East around AD 1200, during the Third Crusade.
A former senior software engineer, computer engineer, and senior functional manager, Bonevento had an outstanding career, spending twenty-nine years at IBM and nearly seven at Dell. He is an expert on computer programming languages, operating systems, and computer architecture as well as a host of other associated areas. He is an inventor on five US patents dealing with computer hardware.
Bonevento left full-time employment in the computer development industry in 2000. He began a new career as an author, writing on a wide range of subjects. His interests in physics and advanced mathematics led to novels on science fiction and a new novel, “Out of the Ice,” a treatment on ETs and interstellar exploration five hundred years from today, which was published in 2023. He is working on another sci-fi novel, one dealing with AI development.
He holds degrees in aeronautical engineering, mathematics, and physics. Bonevento is an avid reader of all sorts of books. His nose is often in several books at a time. He is also an amateur artist who is an expert on vintage science-fictional books and authors and, of course, the works of JRR Tolkien.
He has lived in Boca Raton, Florida, with his wife and family since 1976, with a stint in Austin, Texas, from 1993 to 2000.
Bonevento discusses his work, sharing, “The reader may find themselves at the Siege of Troy or watching the Merlin of Britain casting his dragon magic. The verses may place the reader with the author in an ancient graveyard, scanning the inscriptions engraved on headstones of granite; standing below a sky full of scudding clouds; or smelling the soft scent of spring rain wafting by. Or maybe the song of a bubbling brook might tease their ears. The reader might even sit with their back pressed against an ancient oak tree, seeking to understand what old Mister Oak might say if he could speak a phrase or two. Maybe the scene will shift to the carnage of an ancient battle where there was no real victory.”
He continues, “Through it all, the collection invites the reader to come to know and sense the emotions, images, dreams, and so much more of the author, maybe wonder at a silver moon sailing upon an ebony sky. Frank once said, ‘Many of these lines came dancing from my pen as I sat and wrote these verses. They seemed to come from nowhere.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, F. M. Bonevento’s memorable work takes readers on an unforgettable journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Musings: A Collection of Verses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
