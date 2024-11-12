Author Corinne Barranco’s New Book, "My Fertility Workbook," is Workbook to Help Those Who Are Trying to Conceive

Recent release “My Fertility Workbook” from Newman Springs Publishing author Corinne Barranco helps women along the path of starting and growing their family by providing comforting and clear guidance throughout what can at times be a daunting experience for the mom to be and those lovingly closest her.