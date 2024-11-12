Author Corinne Barranco’s New Book, "My Fertility Workbook," is Workbook to Help Those Who Are Trying to Conceive
Recent release “My Fertility Workbook” from Newman Springs Publishing author Corinne Barranco helps women along the path of starting and growing their family by providing comforting and clear guidance throughout what can at times be a daunting experience for the mom to be and those lovingly closest her.
Delray Beach, FL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Corinne Barranco BSN, with extensive experience helping moms from conception to postpartum, is passionate about helping people and has completed her new book, “My Fertility Workbook”: an educational guide that is meant to be a deep dive into what to expect along the journey of creating and growing a family. The guidance contained in this easy to read publication helps moms-to-be through every step of creating their little miracle while growing confidence throughout the all-important effort it takes to build their family
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Corinne Barranco’s expert guide has visual examples accompanied by specific examples that support the critical steps readers prepare for in getting closer and closer to welcoming that precious new life into their family.
Readers who wish to experience this proficient work can purchase “My Fertility Workbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Corinne Barranco’s expert guide has visual examples accompanied by specific examples that support the critical steps readers prepare for in getting closer and closer to welcoming that precious new life into their family.
Readers who wish to experience this proficient work can purchase “My Fertility Workbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories