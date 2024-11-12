Jasmine “SAAVY” McDuffie’s Newly Released “Coal to a Diamond” is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and Personal Transformation
“Coal to a Diamond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jasmine “SAAVY” McDuffie is a compelling and deeply personal narrative about overcoming life’s challenges, finding healing, and building a relationship with God.
Rex, GA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Coal to a Diamond”: a heartfelt and powerful reflection on personal growth, resilience, and spiritual discovery. “Coal to a Diamond” is the creation of published author, Jasmine “SAAVY” McDuffie, a multitalented singer-songwriter, businesswoman, poet, musician, and producer. When she is not making music, she spends her time creating videos online through her series called Food for Thought and traveling the world with friends and family. She currently resides in Bahrain, where she is working on her sophomore album.
McDuffie shares, “Coal to a Diamond came about as she embarked on a journey to pursue a relationship with Yahweh. She normally writes music to release her creativity, but this book gives her the creative freedom to showcase the hardships in her life while also highlighting the benefits of a true relationship with the King. She knows she is not the only one who deals with the difficulties of this walk, and she wants others to know they can heal here too. By sharing these stories, she has been able to face some of life’s biggest challenges. Her hope is that through reading her story, you will get to know her better while discovering your freedom in Christ. With that being said, thank you for allowing her to share her story, and be encouraged as she lets you into her heart, mind, and soul. Enjoy.
“But he knows where I am going. And when he tests me, I will come out as pure as (a diamond).
—Job 23:10, improvised”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jasmine “SAAVY” McDuffie’s new book offers a poignant exploration of faith, perseverance, and transformation, encouraging readers to find strength and healing through a relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Coal to a Diamond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coal to a Diamond,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
