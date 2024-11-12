Jessica Ann’s Newly Released "Poetry Still Exists and So Do I" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Collection of Poetry
“Poetry Still Exists and So Do I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Ann is a powerful collection of poetry that explores themes of perseverance, faith, and the human experience, reflecting the author’s personal journey through unique challenges and triumphs.
New York, NY, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Poetry Still Exists and So Do I”: a stirring and uplifting compilation of poems that captures the essence of resilience, spirituality, and hope, is the creation of published author, Jessica Ann.
Jessica Ann shares, “Jessica Ann is on a mission here with these poems to reach out and share her God-given gift. Jessica was born with a rare chromosome deletion known as Velocardiofacial syndrome or V.C.F.S. (Catch 22 or Di George Syndrome), and this tiny missing piece connects a bigger list of otherwise not as related diagnoses that easily overwhelm most doctors. Everything Jessica was diagnosed with at birth and since then can all be further explained by this mysteriously frustrating syndrome. Most babies do not survive. The people who do survive being born with V.C.F.S. do not naturally possess the capabilities to comprehend writing as a concept, much less to try creative work. Jessica has overcome many obstacles so far in her life, but she knows how more likely await her later on in the years. Jessica has been on a mission through her gift from God to share first her poetry here, with the hopes of bringing light to darkness. Having been diagnosed with things like infantile scoliosis, which was seen by doctors and corrected in complete spinal fusion surgery, and then things not as easily noticed at first like fibromyalgia, motivates this apparently young lady to write with meaning beyond her years.
"One in every 4,000 gets diagnosed with this chromosome deletion, but hardly any adults do. It is not seen as obviously as autism or Down syndrome are, but similarities between these conditions exist. Jessica can hide most of her problems, but it gets very exhausting. She wants so much to find unconditional acceptance rather than always trying to pass for whatever normal means in today’s society.
"Jessica has been told her soul must be closer to ninety-five instead of how she feels half her age. Now being forty, she pushes herself even more to be brave with sharing her gift. As long as she can write, somehow, even if she will need help physically with printing the words, her poetry is meant for helping and sharing with others. Nobody should have to feel invisible with their struggles in this life, nor should anything like poetry from God be kept hidden. Some gifts and some pain might seem invisible to the majority, but Jessica knows better than to merely use human eyes for sight.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Ann’s new book offers readers a unique and poignant perspective on overcoming life’s hardships and finding light in the darkest moments.
Consumers can purchase “Poetry Still Exists and So Do I” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetry Still Exists and So Do I,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
