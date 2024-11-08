Lourdes “Lulu” R. Mercado’s Newly Released “We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait” is an Inspiring and Uplifting Memoir of Resilience and Faith
“We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lourdes “Lulu” R. Mercado is a powerful memoir that highlights themes of perseverance, faith, and the strength of the human spirit in the face of life’s challenges.
Porter Ranch, CA, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait,” an inspiring and uplifting memoir that captures the remarkable journey of a determined wife and mother, is the creation of published author, Lourdes “Lulu” R. Mercado.
Mercado shares, “Lourdes 'Lulu' R. Mercado, a Filipina who moved to America to be with her love, started a family, bearing four children, but life had some challenges in store. The recession, three cancers she fought with all her might, and a near-death experience, a perilous sight, but Lulu was determined to keep on living, to fulfill her purpose, and keep on giving. Her resilience and strength were a sight to behold, a true inspiration, as her story was told. She refused to let her illness define her fate and lived every day, refusing to wait.
"Lulu believed she had much more to give and that her purpose in life was yet to live; her unwavering spirit and positive vibe inspired all around her to thrive. Her story reminds us to never give in, to keep pushing forward, through thick and thin. Lulu’s journey is a testament to all: live life to the fullest, and if you fall, you can always rise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lourdes “Lulu” R. Mercado’s new book offers a heartwarming and motivational message of hope, faith, and courage for anyone facing life’s difficulties.
Consumers can purchase “We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
