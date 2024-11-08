Lourdes “Lulu” R. Mercado’s Newly Released “We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait” is an Inspiring and Uplifting Memoir of Resilience and Faith

“We Got You Back: Heaven Can Wait” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lourdes “Lulu” R. Mercado is a powerful memoir that highlights themes of perseverance, faith, and the strength of the human spirit in the face of life’s challenges.