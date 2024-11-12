Ira Edwards’s Newly Released "Mere Christian, Mere Scientist" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Modern Issues
“Mere Christian, Mere Scientist: More of the Story about Faith, Woke, Climate, Islam, Culture, Science” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ira Edwards is an insightful discussion that bridges Christianity and science while addressing contemporary social and cultural topics.
Medford, OR, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mere Christian, Mere Scientist: More of the Story about Faith, Woke, Climate, Islam, Culture, Science,” compelling work that examines the intersection of faith and science, exploring how both influence modern society., is the creation of published author, Ira Edwards.
Edwards shares, “Christianity is big. Christianity is a great culture. That is good, as non-Christian Tom Holland documents in his book Dominion, but that is Grand Christianity, not mere. Jesus told his disciples that they would not be like the world. They would be servants. They would be like children. To comply with that, this book is the writing of one mere Christian.
"Similarly, science is big. Science is a great culture. That is good, but Grand Science lacks an anchor in morality. Science can be misused to support great evils. That has happened, and it will happen. This book has only a beginning of the study of that problem.
"It may be obvious that the term mere comes from C. S. Lewis, author of Mere Christianity. This book does not disagree with Lewis, but it is a very different book, using mere in a more humble way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ira Edwards’s new book offers readers a profound reflection on how faith and science can coexist, while encouraging humility and service in both areas of life.
Consumers can purchase “Mere Christian, Mere Scientist: More of the Story about Faith, Woke, Climate, Islam, Culture, Science” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mere Christian, Mere Scientist: More of the Story about Faith, Woke, Climate, Islam, Culture, Science,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
