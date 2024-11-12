Cecilia Charmel’s Newly Released "I Didn’t Know..." is a Candid Reflection on Spiritual Awakening and Transformation
“I Didn’t Know...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cecilia Charmel is an introspective exploration of personal faith, detailing the author’s journey from spiritual confusion and New Age practices to a deeper understanding of God’s truth.
Graysville, AL, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Didn’t Know...,” a heartfelt and introspective work that captures one woman’s spiritual transformation, is the creation of published author, Cecilia Charmel.
Charmel shares, “The title says it all. In her fifty-seven years, it was just four years ago that her eyes really began to open to the truth. She thrives on knowledge and loves learning all kinds of things. She jokes about what Dr. Chuck Missler would call worldly knowledge. Knowing something about everything but an expert in none. LOL. Until the subject of God. She had common knowledge of Him, and that was it. Having God in her heart and yet not knowing Him. She lived as a spiritist, tinkering in New Age practices, thinking that she was following ancient Christian philosophy. That the source was from God. Until… And there’s the title and subject.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecilia Charmel’s new book presents a thought-provoking reflection on the dangers of spiritual misdirection and the joy of finding true faith in God. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking divine truth and embracing a genuine relationship with the Creator.
Consumers can purchase “I Didn’t Know...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Didn’t Know...,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
