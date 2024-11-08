Scottish Author Dr. Thomas A. Christie Celebrates Milestone 20th Book
Extremis Publishing Unveils Exciting Lineup for Book Week Scotland and the Festive Season
Stirling, United Kingdom, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Esteemed author and cultural historian Dr. Thomas A. Christie is celebrating the publication of his twentieth book. This publication marks the final instalment of a decade-long series that explores the fascinating world of Christmas cinema, just one subject which Dr. Christie has masterfully chronicled over the course of his prolific writing career. With "A Seriously Groovy Movie Christmas" - published by Extremis Publishing - Dr. Christie concludes his in-depth examination of Christmas films throughout the twentieth century, offering readers a joyful and insightful look at the genre's influence on audiences worldwide. This new release promises to be an essential read for film enthusiasts and those who have followed his career over the years.
Since the publication of his debut book in 2007, Dr. Christie has established himself as a leading voice in the fields of film history, popular culture and digital humanities. His works — ranging from thoughtful explorations of cinematic milestones to the dawn of home microcomputing — have resonated with readers across the globe. Spanning seventeen years to date, his varied bibliography includes titles that are both educational and entertaining, with his latest achievement serving as a career highlight in his literary journey thus far.
To celebrate this landmark publication, Dr Christie will be making a number of public appearances throughout November and December 2024 to talk about his work and discuss the publishing industry more widely. He will be giving presentations at venues including Falkirk Library, Dundee Central Library, and Lochee Library in Dundee, as well as Stirling's Legends at the Monument and historic Church of the Holy Rude. The events have been arranged by Extremis Publishing. For more information about these events, including how to attend, please visit the Extremis Publishing news page at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/news.html
With many more ideas still in the pipeline, Dr. Christie shows no signs of slowing down. His loyal readership eagerly anticipates what's next to come from the talented author, as he embarks on the next phase of his remarkable career. Beyond his personal writing projects, Dr. Christie's work has been showcased internationally and recognised by publishing houses on both sides of the Atlantic. His work has been featured as part of two major exhibitions in Paris and Rio de Janeiro, further cementing his role as a distinguished voice in the realm of film and popular culture. He also lectures on publishing at Forth Valley College, where he aims to encourage as many new writers as he can, and he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in 2018. As an author with a unique lens on both cultural history and the arts, Dr. Christie continues to inspire and engage his readers with his meticulous research and accessible prose.
Since the publication of his debut book in 2007, Dr. Christie has established himself as a leading voice in the fields of film history, popular culture and digital humanities. His works — ranging from thoughtful explorations of cinematic milestones to the dawn of home microcomputing — have resonated with readers across the globe. Spanning seventeen years to date, his varied bibliography includes titles that are both educational and entertaining, with his latest achievement serving as a career highlight in his literary journey thus far.
To celebrate this landmark publication, Dr Christie will be making a number of public appearances throughout November and December 2024 to talk about his work and discuss the publishing industry more widely. He will be giving presentations at venues including Falkirk Library, Dundee Central Library, and Lochee Library in Dundee, as well as Stirling's Legends at the Monument and historic Church of the Holy Rude. The events have been arranged by Extremis Publishing. For more information about these events, including how to attend, please visit the Extremis Publishing news page at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/news.html
With many more ideas still in the pipeline, Dr. Christie shows no signs of slowing down. His loyal readership eagerly anticipates what's next to come from the talented author, as he embarks on the next phase of his remarkable career. Beyond his personal writing projects, Dr. Christie's work has been showcased internationally and recognised by publishing houses on both sides of the Atlantic. His work has been featured as part of two major exhibitions in Paris and Rio de Janeiro, further cementing his role as a distinguished voice in the realm of film and popular culture. He also lectures on publishing at Forth Valley College, where he aims to encourage as many new writers as he can, and he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in 2018. As an author with a unique lens on both cultural history and the arts, Dr. Christie continues to inspire and engage his readers with his meticulous research and accessible prose.
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Categories