Functional Medicine Coaching Academy Announces March 2025 Community Impact Scholarship Recipients
FMCA, in collaboration with IFM and VoLo Foundation, proudly announces the March 2025 Community Impact Scholarship recipients. These four leaders are set to transform health equity in their communities with holistic, functional medicine coaching.
Chicago, IL, November 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA), in partnership with the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and with the generous support of VoLo Foundation, is pleased to announce the recipients of the March 2025 FMCA Community Impact Scholarships. Four dedicated individuals have been awarded full scholarships to join FMCA’s March 2025 Health Coach Certification Program, equipping them to extend their unique contributions in promoting health equity and wellness to underserved communities.
Selected from over 450 applicants, each scholarship recipient demonstrates a powerful commitment to expanding the reach of holistic, functional health approaches within their communities. Their dedication reflects FMCA’s vision of a healthcare landscape that empowers all individuals to access and benefit from functional medicine and health coaching.
Meet the Scholarship Recipients:
Cori Durall – Salina, Kansas
A seasoned pharmacist with a passion for helping her community thrive, Cori has served Salina, Kansas, for over a decade. Witnessing the limitations of symptom-based care, Cori is eager to bring a functional approach to health education in her role, helping her patients take control of their wellness and prioritize lifestyle changes. Through her Health Coach Certification, she aims to enhance her impact on Salina’s community, offering guidance that encourages lasting health transformations.
Dayana Harrison – South Korea and the Philippines
As a Hispanic midwifery student and military spouse, Dayana dedicates her time to supporting women’s health, particularly for military families overseas. Her work spans both volunteer doula services and clinical training, providing essential support to underserved communities across South Korea and the Philippines. With a deep understanding of cultural and systemic health barriers, Dayana’s goal is to make functional health coaching accessible to Hispanic and military families, ensuring they receive compassionate, tailored care.
Melanie Mambo – Kenya
An innovative health entrepreneur, Melanie has launched successful wellness initiatives to address reproductive and chronic health issues among BIPOC women in Kenya. Inspired by her journey to reverse her own PCOS diagnosis, she advocates for culturally competent healthcare solutions grounded in functional medicine. With FMCA’s certification, Melanie aims to empower women in her community to prevent chronic illness through accessible, root-cause-focused health solutions, fostering lasting well-being for generations.
Evangelia Zarogianni – Athens, Greece
A military doctor and flight surgeon with the Hellenic Air Force, Evangelia brings specialized care to Fighter Jet Pilots and their families. Her expertise extends to eating disorders and aviation medicine, and she actively provides telehealth services to individuals across Greece. Evangelia’s commitment to functional medicine coaching will further support her patients, enhancing their resilience, performance, and overall quality of life through personalized, holistic guidance.
FMCA is honored to welcome these dedicated professionals into the March 2025 program, where they will deepen their expertise and expand their reach within their communities. Their unique stories embody FMCA’s mission to foster transformative health coaching that reaches beyond traditional boundaries.
About FMCA:
The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA) is a pioneering institution in health coaching, dedicated to educating health coaches in functional medicine principles to drive meaningful change in health and wellness.
About VoLo Foundation:
VoLo Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating change through support for science-based climate solutions, education, and health initiatives.
For more information about FMCA’s health coach certification program or future scholarship opportunities, visit https://functionalmedicinecoaching.org. Press inquiries: press@functionalmedicinecoaching.org
