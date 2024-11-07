Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sioux Falls, SD, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering cutting-edge technology for professional video contribution and remote production applications.
Sencore has focused on enhancing the AFN platform’s capabilities to better serve customers and meet the evolving demands of modern broadcast workflows. With the integration of 12G-SDI input, the AFN platform now offers even greater flexibility, allowing users to choose from 12G-SDI, 4x3G, 3G, HD, and SD-SDI in a single hardware option. “This is perfect for applications that require high-quality, low-latency video encoding and decoding across diverse contribution, news gathering, and remote production scenarios,” said Aaron Doughten, Director of Technology.
The Sencore AFN platform is designed with a modular architecture, offering a range of configuration options to meet the needs of any broadcast or media workflow. Supporting up to 4K UHD resolution at 4:2:2 10-bit, the AFN ensures exceptional video quality with compatibility across HEVC, H.264, and MPEG2 video codecs. This expanded versatility enables users to deliver high-quality video content seamlessly, with the added benefits of contribution-level encoding and decoding, ASI, IP, SRT I/O, and multiplexing—all in one platform.
“We are excited to continue evolving the AFN platform with new enhancements like the 12G-SDI input,” said Seth VerMulm, Director of Product Management at Sencore. “These updates exemplify our dedication to pushing the boundaries of video delivery technology and supporting our customers with world-class solutions that address their needs for flexibility, performance, and reliability.”
With the new 12G-SDI option, the Sencore AFN platform strengthens its position as a leader in the broadcast industry by delivering a scalable, high-performance video processing solution backed by Sencore’s world-renowned ProCare support services.
For more information about Sencore and its products visit www.sencore.com or reach out to salesonline@sencore.com or +1.605.978.4600.
About Sencore
Sencore is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and support, Sencore ensures that its customers have the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing industry.
Contact
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
