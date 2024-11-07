SOHO Launches in Beta November 20: Creating a Space for Social Media Users to Own Their Online Social Life
Users will be able to connect and share in their own virtual apartments in SOHO’s 3D Mobile App
Ormond Beach, FL, November 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SOHO, the new 3D social media app, is set to launch in Beta on November 20, inviting users around the world to experience a unique and immersive social space that empowers them with complete freedom and ownership over their online social experience. SOHO will offer a new way to connect, socialize, and express oneself within personal, customizable virtual apartments, all within the digital walls of a massive online tower filled with users from across the globe.
A Virtual World with Real Freedom and Privacy
At the heart of SOHO is a vision of social media where users can reclaim control. Unlike traditional platforms, SOHO offers true freedom and ownership over personal data and online social activities. Each user’s virtual apartment is their own space, offering a customizable environment where they can invite friends, share content, and connect with neighbors through engaging, interactive features. With SOHO, your online life is yours to control, curate, and share.
Connect Globally with Immersive Video Chats
SOHO also brings a new dimension to socializing with in-apartment video chat. Users can now connect face-to-face with friends and neighbors from around the world, right from the comfort of their virtual space. Imagine hosting a virtual movie night, celebrating a birthday with friends across continents, or simply chatting with your next-door digital neighbor. SOHO’s video chat feature makes these experiences possible, bridging distances and bringing people together in a unique virtual environment.
Design, Decorate, and Make Your Virtual Space Your Own
Users have access to an extensive virtual catalog filled with furniture, art, and décor options to transform their virtual apartments. From modern minimalist to cozy bohemian, SOHO gives users the tools to bring their dream space to life, right down to the smallest details. And with real-world brands showcasing their items in the virtual catalog, SOHO users can get a taste of the latest trends and styles, with the option to explore new products right within their digital home.
Freedom, Connection, and Ownership - All in One Platform
"SOHO isn’t just a new social media platform—it’s a community, a creative space, and an experience of true digital freedom," said Mark Anderson, Founder and CEO of SOHO. "We’ve combined the best parts of social media, the metaverse, and digital privacy into one immersive mobile application where users can be themselves, customize their own 3D environments, and connect in a meaningful way."
Meet Your New Virtual Assistant
As a part of SOHO’s launch, each virtual apartment will come equipped with a personalized virtual assistant—an AI-powered companion designed to enhance the user experience. This intelligent assistant learns from individual user preferences, remembers past interactions, and can help navigate the platform, assist with decorating tips, manage notifications, and suggest social events happening within the virtual tower. Whether you’re organizing a video chat with friends or planning your next apartment design update, your SOHO assistant is there to support you, tailored to your unique style and needs.
Join SOHO on November 20 and Be Part of the Future
SOHO’s November 20 launch marks the beginning of an era in social media, one that prioritizes freedom, ownership, and meaningful connections. The SOHO community is ready to welcome you into a world where your digital life is truly yours.
To preregister, get updates, and more information on SOHO’s launch, visit: www.lifeinSOHO.com.
About SOHO
SOHO is a 3D social media platform that allows users to create virtual apartments, connect with others globally, and experience a new level of digital freedom. With customizable apartments, a personal virtual assistant, video chat capabilities, and an emphasis on user ownership and privacy, SOHO is reimagining what it means to live, connect, and express oneself in the digital world.
Contact:
Mark Anderson
CEO
SOHO
manderson@lifeinSOHO.com
386-220-1342
www.lifeinSOHO.com
