Data Integration Company Dataddo Joins LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program for Reporting & ROI
Customers can use Dataddo’s optimized LinkedIn connectors to reliably and securely bring LinkedIn performance data into analytics tools and databases.
Mountain View, CA, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dataddo, a company that makes an automated data integration platform for business and data teams, has today announced that it has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program. Dataddo integrates with both LinkedIn Ads and LinkedIn pages, enabling customers to connect campaign performance data to other cloud services for visualization, storage, and processing.
With more than a billion members in over 200 countries and territories, LinkedIn is one of the most important online platforms for paid advertising and organic brand building, especially for B2B marketers. To gain a full picture of online marketing impact, marketers need to extract performance data from LinkedIn ads and combine it with other third- and first-party data in business intelligence (BI) tools and databases—a process that has traditionally been manual and time-consuming.
Now, customers can better leverage Dataddo’s integration with LinkedIn, thanks to optimized connections with a wide range of BI tools and databases. They can use Dataddo’s LinkedIn Ads connector and LinkedIn organic connector to explore any performance data available via LinkedIn’s official APIs—dozens of metrics and attributes at the account campaign group, campaign, creative, and other levels. They can then send the data to any analytics tool or data warehouse, where it can be combined with data from other apps and services for a comprehensive overview of marketing operations.
Dataddo users can also extract the same insights from multiple LinkedIn accounts at once, and even blend LinkedIn ad performance with data from other services directly in Dataddo—a feature that overcomes the blending limitations of many BI tools.
“Since 2018, hundreds of organizations have used Dataddo to extract data from LinkedIn and other online services, so that it can be pieced together for comprehensive marketing insights. We are proud, therefore, to have our platform officially recognized under LinkedIn’s Marketing Partner Program, and to join the community of qualified technology and service providers that help marketers achieve more on LinkedIn," says Petr Nemeth, Dataddo’s CEO.
"Dataddo has been essential for accurate tracking and analysis of our LinkedIn campaign performance. It enables us to reliably extract custom LinkedIn Ads data, which we then combine with other CRM and online marketing data for a clear view of conversions and ROI. It’s not just Dataddo’s platform we value either—their personal interest in meeting our needs has been above and beyond the standard," says Andres Lopez, Marketing Analytics Manager at Anthology Inc., a provider of SaaS solutions for e-learning.
Dataddo’s new partner status is also a foundation for closer cooperation over the development of future Dataddo capabilities for LinkedIn. The company is currently developing a LinkedIn Ads destination connector, which will allow data teams to send any company data, such as first-party data, into LinkedIn Ads for hyper-targeted advertising.
Dataddo offers a no-code, easy-to-use interface designed with business teams in mind, as well as a full REST API for data teams that wish to custom-code integrations. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with all major data privacy laws and global standards, including ISO 27001.
For more information, visit Dataddo’s LinkedIn Marketing Partner page or Dataddo.com.
About Dataddo
Founded in 2018, Dataddo is a fully managed, no-code data integration platform that connects hundreds of cloud-based applications and BI tools, data warehouses, and data lakes. The platform enables users to collect, blend, and share data by automating its transfer from virtually any cloud source to any cloud destination.
Dataddo currently serves more than 4,000 organizations and individuals from over 100 countries. Its clients include Ogilvy, Uber Eats, Microsoft, AWS, Epic Games, Search Engine Journal, Sat-7, and Sallve. Its headquarters are in Silicon Valley, California and it has a branch in Prague, Czech Republic.
Contact
Jack Zagorski
+420722468465
dataddo.com
