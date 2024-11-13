Dionne Carpenter’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” is a Heartwarming Journey
“The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dionne Carpenter is delightful and inspiring tale celebrating the unique abilities of children with special needs and the power of imagination.
Boonville, NY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June”: a captivating and heartfelt story that highlights the adventures and dreams of two extraordinary sisters. “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” is the creation of published author, Dionne Carpenter, a dedicated mother of five who serves her community as an elementary school educator.
Carpenter shares, “I wrote this story to make a difference in a child's life. I have been blessed to have twins with Down syndrome. It’s not always an easy path, but it sure is beautiful. If I can change the lives of children with special needs, then that is what I need to do. Our children have different abilities that the world should learn about. I am certain that you’ll love the journey that Danika and Dalilah will take you on. I sure do!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dionne Carpenter’s new book is an uplifting adventure that fosters understanding and appreciation for children with different abilities, inviting readers to see the world through a lens of love and inclusivity.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carpenter shares, “I wrote this story to make a difference in a child's life. I have been blessed to have twins with Down syndrome. It’s not always an easy path, but it sure is beautiful. If I can change the lives of children with special needs, then that is what I need to do. Our children have different abilities that the world should learn about. I am certain that you’ll love the journey that Danika and Dalilah will take you on. I sure do!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dionne Carpenter’s new book is an uplifting adventure that fosters understanding and appreciation for children with different abilities, inviting readers to see the world through a lens of love and inclusivity.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories